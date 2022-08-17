Elastos (ELA) Reaches One Day Volume of $404,691.00

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $41.17 million and approximately $404,691.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00008680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

