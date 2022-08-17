Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,590,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 41,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Endo International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 233,920,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,605,367. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endo International (ENDP)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.