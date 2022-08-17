Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Rahul G. Patel Sells 7,571 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $11,280.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energous Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.71. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.18% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energous by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

