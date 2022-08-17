Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Up 37.8% Over Last Week

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00015799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $110.76 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

