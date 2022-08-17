Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $197,535.26 and approximately $105,998.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00228578 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001525 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.00488067 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

