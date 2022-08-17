Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.74. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 36,631 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Insider Activity at Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,885.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 193,100 shares of company stock worth $426,524. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.