EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

