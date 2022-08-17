EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,017 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.24.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

