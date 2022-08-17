EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 360,422 shares.The stock last traded at $51.93 and had previously closed at $55.41.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 235.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

