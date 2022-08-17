Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 75 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $706.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $662.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,168,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.