Erik J. Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Callaway Golf Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 1,525,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $31.68.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callaway Golf

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1,165.8% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 678,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

