Essentia (ESS) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Essentia (ESS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Essentia has a total market cap of $606,199.45 and $22,022.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,469.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129000 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034566 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00070520 BTC.
About Essentia
ESS is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Essentia
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars.
