EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:EVE remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,506. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,713,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.