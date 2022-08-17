Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.85 and traded as high as C$14.65. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 6,158 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$116.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.79%.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading

