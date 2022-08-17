Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $551.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

