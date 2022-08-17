Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $45.00. 37,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 787,622 shares.The stock last traded at $33.36 and had previously closed at $34.93.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,092 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 544,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

