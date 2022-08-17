ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $65,927.60 and approximately $33.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

