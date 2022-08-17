Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.19. 48,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

