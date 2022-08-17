extraDNA Reaches Market Cap of $89,292.62 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $89,292.62 and $41,411.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,402.63 or 1.00037623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00227812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00139189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00252801 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055889 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005282 BTC.

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

