F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,383. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of F-star Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 356,317 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About F-star Therapeutics

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Laidlaw downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

