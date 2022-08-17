Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Fairfax India Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fairfax India has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

