Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fairfax India has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.
