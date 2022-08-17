FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FFBW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FFBW by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FFBW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FFBW by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

FFBW Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 5,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,875. FFBW has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

