Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,765,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

