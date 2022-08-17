First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Down 11.8% in July

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.6 %

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $852.46. 109,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after acquiring an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

