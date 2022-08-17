First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $231.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.77. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

