First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,089 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

