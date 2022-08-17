First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 29,752 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,752 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,978,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

