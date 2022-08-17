First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.