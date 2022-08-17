First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,856 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

LMBS stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

