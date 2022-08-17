First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 2,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.