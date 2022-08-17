First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.01. 968,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,588,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 99.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

