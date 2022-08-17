Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,631,984. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

