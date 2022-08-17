Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 121,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $195,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.