Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.
A number of analysts have commented on FHTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
