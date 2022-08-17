Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of analysts have commented on FHTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 538,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,770,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 382,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

