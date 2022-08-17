Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.55

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.55 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.49). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.46), with a volume of 563,199 shares.

Foresight Solar Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £744.15 million and a P/E ratio of 643.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.84. The company has a current ratio of 160.68, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

