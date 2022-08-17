Frax Share (FXS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.21 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.93 or 0.00025279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $96.20 million and $11.21 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

