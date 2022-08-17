Frax Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $29.60 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,446,695,664 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.