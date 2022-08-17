Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Raised by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 3.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,994,988. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

