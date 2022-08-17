Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 7,094.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,836 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

