FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on FVCB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
FVCBankcorp Price Performance
Shares of FVCB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.33. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.