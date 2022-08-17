FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on FVCB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of FVCB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.33. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

