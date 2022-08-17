FY2022 Earnings Estimate for EVgo, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EVgo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.
EVgo Price Performance
EVGO opened at $12.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.86. EVgo has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of EVgo by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
