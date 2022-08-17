FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Kimco Realty Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

