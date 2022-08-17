FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Decreased by Analyst

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

