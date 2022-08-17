FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lipocine Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lipocine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Lipocine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.43. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $85,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

