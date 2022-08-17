FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Issued By Cormark

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sylogist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.
Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
