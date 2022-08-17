GAMB Price Hits $0.0003 (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $12,002.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

