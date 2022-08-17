Gameswap Trading Up 86.2% Over Last Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002851 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $59,932.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

