GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Hits $38,010.09

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $38,010.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00258175 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000908 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000392 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.