Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 829,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gelesis

In other news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati acquired 24,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $48,018.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,014.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gelesis during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gelesis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gelesis during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gelesis during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gelesis during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

Gelesis Trading Down 4.3 %

About Gelesis

Shares of NYSE GLS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 147,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,177. Gelesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

