General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lifted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.11. 13,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.